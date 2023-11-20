Luxurious Dromoland Castle Expects Record Year in 2023

Guests paying an average room rate of over €800 during the peak Summer months of July and August to stay at the luxurious five star Dromoland Castle is contributing towards a projected record year for the business in 2023. That is according to long serving General Manager at the Co Clare castle hotel, Mark Nolan who was commenting on new consolidated accounts showing that pre-tax profits at the hotel business last year increased by 175% to €2.45m.

This followed revenues at Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd increasing by €15.78m or 130% from €12.16m to a record €27.94m. The accounts cover the performance of the Dromoland Castle - a favourite of Hollywood star John Travolta on his visits here - and its sister hotel, the three star The Inn at Dromoland. In an interview on Monday, Mr Nolan said:"We never felt that we would recover so quickly. When you were looking into the abyss in 2020, we were thinking 'when will we ever get our business back?' but it happened





RTEbusiness » / 🏆 8. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.