Sinn Féin would call an election if Mary Lou McDonald steps down as Taoiseach, says Eoin Ó Broin

Eoin Ó Broin has said that he believes Sinn Féin would call an election if leader Mary Lou McDonald was to stand down as Taoiseach in the middle of her term. He made the comments as the party continues to call for a general election ahead of Simon Harris’ appointment as Taoiseach on April 9. He became leader of Fine Gael last week following the shock resignation of Leo Varadkar.

Sinn Féin has repeatedly said that Mr Harris does “not have a mandate” from the public to be Taoiseach as he did not lead his party in the last general election. READ MORE: Number of people cancelling TV licence direct debits increased 43% in 2023 amid RTE scandal The Constitution states that the Taoiseach is nominated by the Dáil and appointed by the President. During elections, people vote on TDs running in their constituencies. They do not vote for who they think should be Taoiseac

