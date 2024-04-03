Capuchin Day Centre Director Supports Workday's Plans for New Dublin Office

The director of the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless people in Dublin has provided a letter of support for US financial management software company Workday’s plans for a new EMEA regional headquarters here.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Irish food for St Patrick’s Day: Eight recipes to celebrate our national dayIrresistible dishes from Paul Flynn, the Happy Pear, Lilly Higgins, Carmel Somers and more

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

5 Films To Watch If You Loved One Day5 Films To Watch If You Loved One Day 5 Films To Watch If You Loved One Day 5 Films To Watch If You Loved One Day

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Judge rejects bail application by man accused over Ballyseedy Garden Centre crystal meth haulCourt told €100,000 surety offered on behalf of former company director Nathan McDonnell not sufficient

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Seen & Heard: Redundancies on the rise, Solar 21 delays; the race for Blanchardstown CentreSeen & Heard: Solar 21 delays; the race for Blanchardstown Centre; Paddy McKillen jnr’s Mount Merrion scheme; Ireland’s visual effects boom

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Housing and transport centre stage at Labour conferenceThe housing crisis, climate action and transport issues will take centre stage on the first day of Labour's weekend long annual conference in Dublin.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Eve Higgins comfortable in the spotlight as Ireland’s centre of attentionPlayer was just 16 when assimilating into Ireland Sevens squad and 18 when handed first contract

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »