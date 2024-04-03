Affordable and Spacious Cabin Bag for Easy Travel

Preparing for a holiday can be a struggle. Prioritising what to pack and what not to pack when you have limited bags, limited space and limited money, but that hassle has finally been removed. If you have ever wanted a highly affordable cabin bag that fits neatly under the seat in front of you and has enough space to pack what you need for a five-day holiday, then look no further than this Amazon customer favourite, as reported in the Mirror.

Described by one user as "surprisingly spacious" and "easier to carry than a backpack", the Narwey Duffel Bag is a cabin bag capable of fitting days worth of luggage, and it is designed according to Ryanair's 40x20x25 dimensions so that it slides comfortably underneath the seat in front of you READ MORE - Glamorous River Island dress perfect for weddings now under €20 in 'secret' sale The duffle bag comes in 28 different colours ranging from classic black to cute patterned options, and prices start from €1

