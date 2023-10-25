Ringrose and Ryan to share Leinster captaincy

GARRY RINGROSE WAS still easing himself back into normal life after the Rugby World Cup when a call came through from Leo Cullen. The Leinster head coach had a plan, and wanted to meet Ringrose and his Leinster teammate James Ryan to talk it through over coffee.

Cullen was sizing up what life will look like in a Leinster squad without Johnny Sexton and figured the best solution to the captaincy question was to double up, asking Ringrose and Ryan to share the responsibility as co-captains – not a totally new idea by any stretch, but one that’s still a novelty in terms of Irish rugby teams. In Ryan and Ringrose, Cullen had two outstanding candidates. Ryan has long been earmarked as a potential Ireland captain but leadership came later to Ringrose, who has stepped up that area of his game in recent seasons, first captaining Leinster in the 2020 Pro14 final defeat of Munste





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster announce Garry Ringrose and James Ryan as co-captainsThe pair will take over the position from the retiring Johnny Sexton.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leinster coach Leo Cullen reacts to URC loss to Glasgow WarriorsGlasgow Warriors defeated Leinster 43-25 on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Leo Cullen and Leinster ‘flexible’ on when Jacques Nienaber joins coaching staffLeinster boss says Nienaber should ‘savour the moment’ after winning a second World Cup on Saturday

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Leo Cullen excited about what Jacques Nienaber will add to LeinsterLeinster looking forward to the arrival of World Cup-winning South African head coach Jacques Nienaber

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Garry Ringrose ready to stand on the shoulders of giants Nacewa and SextonJames Ryan, who is Leinster's new co-captain with Ringrose, wants to put the province back on the winning track again after the last few years of heartbreak

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Lottie Ryan shares why we won't see a Ryan family reality showLottie Ryan has shared why we won't see a Ryan family reality show and we completely understand their reasoning.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »