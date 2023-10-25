Ringrose and Ryan to share Leinster captaincy

GARRY RINGROSE WAS still easing himself back into normal life after the Rugby World Cup when a call came through from Leo Cullen. The Leinster head coach had a plan, and wanted to meet Ringrose and his Leinster teammate James Ryan to talk it through over coffee.
Cullen was sizing up what life will look like in a Leinster squad without Johnny Sexton and figured the best solution to the captaincy question was to double up, asking Ringrose and Ryan to share the responsibility as co-captains – not a totally new idea by any stretch, but one that’s still a novelty in terms of Irish rugby teams. In Ryan and Ringrose, Cullen had two outstanding candidates. Ryan has long been earmarked as a potential Ireland captain but leadership came later to Ringrose, who has stepped up that area of his game in recent seasons, first captaining Leinster in the 2020 Pro14 final defeat of Munste
