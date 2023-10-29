Leo Cullen and Leinster ‘flexible’ on when Jacques Nienaber joins coaching staff

South Africa’s head coach Jacques Nienaber celebrates after defeating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho. Now that the 51-year-old has earned a second World Cup winner’s medal, his attention will soon turn to defence coach duties in Ballsbridge.
Savouring the moment sounds more time consuming than drowning one’s sorrows, the alternative if Nienaber and South Africa had lost to the All Blacks on Saturday.South Africa fans celebrate Rugby World Cup win
No less than Sam Prendergast pilfering a ball at the breakdown under the shadow of his own posts – one of 11 turnovers won by Leinster – or Ciarán Frawley holding up opposition wing Werner Kok over the line. “I thought some really good scramble at stages,” said Cullen. “You can see, talking about Jacques there, some of the way the South African guys were talking about him, of having that mindset in defence. headtopics.com
Defence wasn’t the only improvement that helped Leinster’s comfortable win. The scrum which creaked so badly last week held firm. The narrow attacking game which saw a number of carriers held up over the line in Glasgow was replaced with more variety in the 22 on Saturday.
“I thought we were in our shells a little bit,” said Cullen of last week’s poorer attacking display. “When you’re like that, your focus gets a little bit too narrow and you’re not seeing where the space is. We ran into traffic a load of times, last week. It was definitely a lot better, a much more composed performance.” headtopics.com
Rob Russell scored with his first touch off a lineout attack after Jamie Osborne’s delicate 50:22 kick. Another moment of magic with the boot, this time from Prendergast, then sent Tommy O’Brien over in the corner, just reward for a display in which the wing beat six defenders and made five line breaks.