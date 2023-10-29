Leo Cullen and Leinster ‘flexible’ on when Jacques Nienaber joins coaching staff

South Africa’s head coach Jacques Nienaber celebrates after defeating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho. Now that the 51-year-old has earned a second World Cup winner’s medal, his attention will soon turn to defence coach duties in Ballsbridge.

Savouring the moment sounds more time consuming than drowning one’s sorrows, the alternative if Nienaber and South Africa had lost to the All Blacks on Saturday.South Africa fans celebrate Rugby World Cup win

No less than Sam Prendergast pilfering a ball at the breakdown under the shadow of his own posts – one of 11 turnovers won by Leinster – or Ciarán Frawley holding up opposition wing Werner Kok over the line. “I thought some really good scramble at stages,” said Cullen. “You can see, talking about Jacques there, some of the way the South African guys were talking about him, of having that mindset in defence. headtopics.com

Defence wasn’t the only improvement that helped Leinster’s comfortable win. The scrum which creaked so badly last week held firm. The narrow attacking game which saw a number of carriers held up over the line in Glasgow was replaced with more variety in the 22 on Saturday.

“I thought we were in our shells a little bit,” said Cullen of last week’s poorer attacking display. “When you’re like that, your focus gets a little bit too narrow and you’re not seeing where the space is. We ran into traffic a load of times, last week. It was definitely a lot better, a much more composed performance.” headtopics.com

Rob Russell scored with his first touch off a lineout attack after Jamie Osborne’s delicate 50:22 kick. Another moment of magic with the boot, this time from Prendergast, then sent Tommy O’Brien over in the corner, just reward for a display in which the wing beat six defenders and made five line breaks.

Leinster put opening defeat behind them as they see off Sharks at the RDSLeo Cullen’s side were sloppy at times but deserved their bonus-point win Read more ⮕

Connacht v Glasgow Warriors and Leinster v Sharks LIVEThe URC resumes for round two and both Connacht and Leinster are in action on Saturday afternoon. Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is Leinster v Sharks in the United Rugby Championship?Leo Cullen's side will be hoping to bounce-back from an opening weekend defeat to Glasgow Warriors. Read more ⮕

Leinster power to bonus-point win against SharksJordan Larmour, Max Deegan, Rob Russell and Tommy O’Brien were amongst the tries at the RDS. Read more ⮕

This Real Life Story About Kate and Leo Will Warm Your HeartThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dermot Bannon pays tribute to Room To Improve colleague who has passed awayRoom to Improve's Dermot Bannon has paid tribute to his colleague Karl Cullen, who has passed away aged 30 following a road collision. Read more ⮕