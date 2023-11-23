Festive and Funny Tales with Thalia Heffernan, Katja Mia, Killian Sundermann and More

In this year’s fashion shoot, some well-known faces including friends, family members and couples share their most cherished memories, and long-standing traditions. Best friends, Irish model Thalia Heffernan and musician Erica Cody met in 2018 through a mutual friend, over a boozy lunch and have never looked back. They share a bond that they describe as more sister-like than best mates.

“It’s great, it’s not every day you get to share a similar life with somebody who you love and care about, it’s hard to have a genuine friendship in this industry but when Thalia and I met each other it was like love at first sight!,” says Erica, “You’re stuck with me now,” Thalia chimes in. Since Thalia’s return from New York to Dublin in recent months, the two women have been inseparable, joking that they have separation anxiety when they are apart





