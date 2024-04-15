Radio Host Recalls Heartbreaking Moment of Informing Friend About Daughter's Death in Bondi Stabbing

Radio host Ray Hadley has recalled the harrowing moment he had to tell his good friend that his daughter was among theBondi shopping centre dead.
The radio host told his listeners about the heartbreaking call detailing Dawn Singleton's brutal death on 3AW's Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft show on Monday. Her father John Singleton made a desperate plea to him for information as news broke this weekend about the barbaric attack at the outlet.
After putting in a call to a police source, the journalist discovered the 25-year-old was among the dead - and he had to relay that devastating fact to his friend of more than 30 years. Adding detail to the shocking attack, Ray told listeners: "I got a text from Singo about half past six pleading for me to ring him. I didn’t know what it was about.
Tearfully, he went on: "I had the job of ringing John back and officially confirming that his dear darling daughter had been stabbed to death by this lunatic. She was about to be married to a young police officer, young Ashley, who I imagine along with John and Julie are in a dreadful state today trying to come to terms with what happened."
