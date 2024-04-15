Irish Taoiseach Calls for Careful Consideration on Abortion Legislation

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said “of course” he does not want women accessing abortion to feel like criminals but there must be “careful consideration” given to any proposals to change legislation.

READ MORE: 'Abortion is a fundamental healthcare service': Irish women still forced to travel for healthcare The programme was told that women who continue to be forced abroad for abortion are being treated like ‘criminals’. “Of course, we also put in, and I was the minister who put this in the legislation. We also put in a review clause for this very reason so that people will continue to check their service is working as planned. Are things going as was intended?

