Stuart McCloskey criticizes Stephen Ferris over tweet comparing Ulster teams

Stuart McCloskey has slammed Stephen Ferris for a 'childish' tweet, sparking a response from the rugby legend. Stephen Ferris defended his tweet after it caused a stir following Ulster 's crushing defeat to Clermont.
McCloskey took issue with the tweet, calling it childish and commented on X: "This is honestly something a 12 year old would do @StephenFerris6, helps absolutely no one." A different perspective was provided by another voice, stating: "That 2014 team won so many games mainly due to Pienaar. It inflated their sense of achievement."
PJ pointed out: "Clumsy perhaps but he's a pundit with a job to do and is doing it. Too many Ulster players not doing theirs and seem to have limited ambition. Attitude means a lot, Farrell knows, and we aren't producing the right players, fact. Huge challenge ahead."
