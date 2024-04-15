Stuart McCloskey criticizes Stephen Ferris over tweet comparing Ulster teams

Stuart McCloskey has slammed Stephen Ferris for a 'childish' tweet, sparking a response from the rugby legend. Stephen Ferris defended his tweet after it caused a stir following Ulster 's crushing defeat to Clermont.

McCloskey took issue with the tweet, calling it childish and commented on X: "This is honestly something a 12 year old would do @StephenFerris6, helps absolutely no one." A different perspective was provided by another voice, stating: "That 2014 team won so many games mainly due to Pienaar. It inflated their sense of achievement."

PJ pointed out: "Clumsy perhaps but he's a pundit with a job to do and is doing it. Too many Ulster players not doing theirs and seem to have limited ambition. Attitude means a lot, Farrell knows, and we aren't producing the right players, fact. Huge challenge ahead."

Stuart Mccloskey Stephen Ferris Ulster Tweet Comparison Rugby

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stuart McCloskey in Twitter spat with Ireland's Ulster hero Stephen FerrisStephen Ferris has defended a tweet he posted in the aftermath of Ulster's heavy defeat to Clermont after coming under fire from current star Stuart McCloskey

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Stuart McCloskey to see out Ulster contract despite Top 14 interestIreland centre Stuart McCloskey to complete his contract and remain with Ulster until the end of the 2025 season

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Stephen Bradley feels Dundalk were too quick to sack Stephen O'DonnellO’Donnell was axed on Monday after a winless run of eight games that sees Dundalk rock bottom of the table.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

The Offload: Bayonne’s Tuilagi move could help secure McCloskey’s Ulster futureIreland under-20 side avoid winner’s curse; Haley playing his way back into Ireland frame

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Stuart Byrne column: Old pal Rennie will be a hit at BohsMirror Sport columnist and League of Ireland legend Stuart Byrne has the final word every Friday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Imogen Stuart obituary: Renowned sculptor of works that spoke to the heartIrish Catholicism was different, she argued, so Ireland’s churches should look different

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »