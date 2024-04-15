Peter Andre Shares Adorable Snap of Newborn Daughter

The Mysterious Girl singer posted an adorable picture on Instagram after welcoming his fifth child – and third with wife Emily . In the snap, the TV personality is seen on the sofa in a black tracksuit with a black cap holding his new baby in his arms.

Although the couple are yet to reveal the young tot's name, Peter did share an update on their decision-making process. Responding to a fan's query about whether they had chosen a name, Peter confessed: "Still no name. Literally struggling. She doesn't look like anyone the names we have thought of."

Peter shared the first snaps of his newborn daughter on Wednesday with one picture showing Emily breastfeeding their daughter and another with him wearing a scrub hat while holding her.

Emily and Peter Andre Welcome Baby GirlEmily and Peter Andre have welcomed a baby girl into the world. The newborn arrived on Tuesday April 2 and 51-year-old Peter and Emily, 34, shared the wonderful news exclusively with the Mirror this week. Weighing 7lb 3oz, the tot was born at Musgrove hospital in Taunton. Peter expressed his overwhelming happiness and confirmed the well-being of Emily and their daughter. Photos of the couple with their newborn were also shared.

