Woman Reduces Breast Cancer Risk by 99% with Preventative Mastectomy

A woman has reduced her risk of breast cancer by 99 per cent after undergoing a preventative prophylactic double mastectomy.

Sarah explained that she too has the gene which meant she had, “an 80 to 85 per cent chance of breast cancer and a 55 to 60 per cent chance of ovarian cancer.” To prepare for the surgery Sarah, who has polycystic ovaries and is prone to weight gain, had gastric surgery to help her lose weight on her doctor’s advice.

“The surgery was very long, ten hours altogether and the recovery was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Now, on the other side of it, my surgeon said my risk of getting breast cancer has decreased by 99 per cent - you can’t ask for better than that can you?” For other women who are in the same situation and have high risks of developing breast cancer, she said “It is scary putting the parts of yourself that make you feel womanly at risk.”

