Emily and Peter Andre Welcome Baby Girl

Emily and Peter Andre have welcomed a baby girl into the world. The newborn arrived on Tuesday April 2 and 51-year-old Peter and Emily, 34, shared the wonderful news exclusively with the Mirror this week. Weighing 7lb 3oz, the tot was born at Musgrove hospital in Taunton. While admitting that they hadn't yet decided on a name, Peter said that they were feeling 'overwhelmed' and he 'couldn't be happier'.

He also confirmed that Emily and their daughter were doing 'amazing' and that all his children were in love with their sibling. Sharing photos of himself and Emily cuddling their precious bundle of joy, Peter said: 'Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy

