Nurse Found Guilty of Assaulting Colleague and Professional Misconduct

A nurse who assaulted a female colleague at University Hospital Galway with a syringe filled with a strong sedative has been found guilty of professional misconduct. The nurse, Kofi Kyeremateng Kankam (53), also had several allegations of professional misconduct proven against him in relation to the care of an elderly man in the same hospital where he failed to observe basic warning signs that the patient’s condition was deteriorating.

Evidence was heard from an expert witness that the patient was displaying “severe sepsis” with a high risk of mortality and that Mr Kankam’s failure to monitor the patient had prevented the man from receiving “time-critical interventions.” A fitness-to-practise inquiry held by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland also found that Mr Kankam had claimed money from a nursing agency for working shifts at UHG over two and a half months at a time when he was employed as a full-time staff member by the HS





