Activist fund questions Smurfit Kappa's acquisition plans

An activist fund questions the strategic rationale of Smurfit Kappa's proposed acquisition of WestRock and suggests considering a tie-up with a company that previously attempted to acquire Smurfit Kappa. The deal, agreed in September, will create the world's largest packaging group.





