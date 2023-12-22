Marie O'Riordan: Breaking Stereotypes and Challenging Ignorance about Autism

Marie O'Riordan, head of PR at Prepaid Financial Services, shares her experience of being diagnosed with autism and highlights the issue of ignorance around autism in Ireland. Despite her impressive achievements, she often finds herself having to explain her autism diagnosis.





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marie McGinley: A Woman in Tech at a Law FirmMarie McGinley brings her expertise to Eversheds Sutherland's Global Technology and AI Leadership team and to clients in Ireland and across the world in the areas of cyber security, data protection and technology development.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Irish Oireachtas Committee to Back Widespread Changes to Abortion LawAn Oireachtas committee is set to recommend the introduction of legislative changes to Ireland's abortion law, including the decriminalisation of doctors and the removal of the three-day waiting period. The committee's draft report, based on the review by barrister Marie O'Shea, has been seen by The Irish Times.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Quiet Luxury: Buying Less, Buying BetterQuiet luxury is about buying less but buying better, and that’s one trend we can get behind. Where to shop the trend without the luxury price tag? Well, everyone knows there’s no deal like a TKMaxx_IE deal … AD

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Dr Tony Bates Opens Up About Mental Health in New BookDr Tony Bates discusses his own issues with depression and concerns about mental healthcare in his new book. He emphasizes the impact of trauma on individuals and explores his own childhood traumas and struggles with depression.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Daniel O'Donnell opens up about his wife's loss and their wedding anniversaryDaniel O'Donnell discusses his wife Majella's loss and their recent wedding anniversary celebration. He also mentions their plans for their son's upcoming wedding in Italy.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Cop28 Climate Conference Opens with Stark Climate ReportDelegates at the Cop28 climate conference were shown a projection at the Pleistocene Park pavilion in Dubai, UAE. The World Meteorological Organisation's state of the climate report confirms that 2023 is set to be the hottest year ever recorded. The summit opened with calls for scaled up action to address climate change and its related weather extremes. Almost 200 countries agreed to activate a global fund to assist climate-vulnerable nations.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »