Murder Investigation Launched After Discovery of Missing Man

The victim, who has been named locally as Shane Knott , was discovered in the back garden of a house at Eustace Demesne in Naas , Co Kildare , after 1pm on Sunday.

The man known to the suspect has alleged to Gardai that he told him he had killed a man. The information led Gardai to the house on Sunday. The suspect was arrested at the address on Sunday and remains in Garda custody on Monday afternoon. The man is known to gardai.

