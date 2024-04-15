Dublin Vinyl, Ireland's Only Vinyl Records Manufacturer, Forced to Close

Pressing Matters Limited, trading as Dublin Vinyl , sustained losses in 2022 and 2023 due to the pandemic, Brexit , the war in Ukraine, the loss of a major contract and delivery delays for record-pressing machines it ordered. Photograph: Cyril ByrneThe High Court has formally wound up Ireland’s only vinyl records manufacturer with the loss of more than 20 jobs.

Last month, when the liquidators were appointed on a provisional basis, the court heard it was hoped that their appointments might allow the firm to complete outstanding orders worth €500,000.Not switching mortgages can cost you: Cautious Irish homeowners have lost out on thousands in savingsKen Early: Erling Haaland isn’t a beautiful footballer but he has the most important skill

Previously the court heard the company had 22 full-times employees and four full-time contract workers. It was founded in 2016 and had contracts for major record companies and artists, including Taylor Swift.

Dublin Vinyl Vinyl Records Manufacturer High Court Winding Up Jobs Pandemic Brexit War In Ukraine Major Contract Delivery Delays

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court winds up Ireland's only vinyl records manufacturerThe High Court has formally wound up Ireland's only vinyl records manufacturer with the loss of over 20 jobs.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Banning clamping in Dublin would cause ‘chaos’ in capitalDublin's clamping services have been carried out by Dublin Street Parking Services (DSPS) since 2004

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Bus Éireann slashes prices on Dublin-London and Dublin-Birmingham routeBus Éireann announces a 30% discount on standard fares for its Expressway Eurolines route connecting Dublin with London and Birmingham. Customers can also bring their first 15kg bag for free and enjoy extra-fast Wi-Fi.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

All-Ireland SFC crystal ball-gazing: Pundits divided between Dublin and DerryOur team of experts see destiny of Sam Maguire lying between Dublin and Mickey Harte’s Derry with Kerry also in the frame

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sports Briefing: England have comfortable Dublin visit after Ireland battled themselves to exhaustionGerry Thornley looks at the Leinster v La Rochelle saga while Darragh Ó Sé is far from convinced about goalies being key in attack

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ireland 'should have already' recognised PalestineIreland should have already recognised Palestine, its ambassador in Dublin has said.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »