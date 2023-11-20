Man jailed for throwing chemical liquid in ex-partner's face

A father of two who threw a chemical liquid in the face of a former partner of his girlfriend leading the victim to lose an eye, has been jailed for nine and a half years. Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that when gardai called to the home of John Paul Carey (35) after the “cowardly and unprovoked” assault he refused to identify the liquid he used in the attack.

However, he asked gardai if the victim, Francis Costello, was “still a handsome man” following the shocking incident which occurred at the family home of the injured party in Ballyphehane in Cork in March of last year. READ MORE:Met Eireann gives date cold weather could engulf Ireland as temperatures plummet to freezing Mr Carey, who is a native of Glanmire in Co Cork but lived in Dunmanus Crescent in Knocknaheeny, Cork, previously pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to Francis Costello. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting John and Roy Costello on the same occasion. The three men are brothers who reside in the same propert





