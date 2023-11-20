Fiona Everard wins first senior cross-country title

The 25-year-old from Bandon won her first senior cross-country title on Sunday, less than 12 months after winning the novice title. Fiona Everard of Bandon AC, Cork on her way to winning the women's senior title during the National Country Championships at Gowran Demesne in Kilkenny. Photograph: Ben McShane/Sportsfile The running tale of Fiona Everard is familiar up to a point.
A reasonably bright prospect as a young teenager, as often happens any slow or even notable progress was repeatedly stalled by injury on top of various other growing pains. The first real sign her luck was about to change, her persistence might pay off, came just under a year ago, when Everard won the National Novice Cross-Country, the entry-level competition ahead of intermediate and then senior. That was over a short but testing 4km course in Conna, in her native Cork, and coincided with her move west, studying for a Masters in Biomedical Science at the University of Galway while also starting with a new coach, Matt Locket
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: businessposthq - 🏆 31. / 21 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76,44 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 22. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76,44 Read more »