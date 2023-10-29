“Rio 2016 Is My Big Aspiration” – Her.ie Speaks To Irish Runner Ciara Everard

We sat down with the 800-metre athlete recently to get the lowdown on her training schedule, her diet and just how she got started.Ciara Everard isn’t your normal college student. As well as studying for her Masters in Physiotherapy and working, she also trains seven or eight times a week and is a three-time National Indoor Champion.

“I think it was when I was seven or eight and I won a race in school,” she explained. “My mum and dad brought me down to the club and signed me up and I haven’t looked back since then” She continued: “When I started college in UCD the volume of training increased again and I was introduced to lifting weights and strength and conditioning training. In third year of college I teamed up with my current coach James Nolan and under his guidance I’ve seen my times and consistency improve.

To put this into perspective Ciara’s daily routine consists of a run before college, two hours of training in the afternoon and work from 3.00pm to 8.00pm before an evening jog. “Then it’s home for dinner before falling into bed,” the UCD student jokes. headtopics.com

In terms of her diet, Ciara doesn’t believe in being restrictive but rather eating the right foods and enjoying a teat every now and again. “The things I try to avoid are junk food, white bread and pasta. I also try to eat lots of vegetables, rice and potato which are better types of carbs. I eat a lot of fish and chicken as well.”

