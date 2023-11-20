Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI offers to take control of Telegraph and Spectator

Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI has offered to take control of the Telegraph and Spectator under a deal to repay the debt owed by the Barclay family to Lloyds Banking Group. RedBird IMI, the investment group run by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, said on Monday it had agreed to provide funding to the Barclay family to repay the £1.1 billion of loans “in full” to Lloyds and “bring the Telegraph and Spectator out of receivership”. The lender seized the UK newspaper group last summer.

International Media Investments, the investment vehicle backed by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would also be involved in about half of the deal’s debt financing. RedBird IMI said if the deal were to go ahead, it intended to exercise an option to convert debt into ownership of the newspaper group at “an early opportunity”. RedBird is conducting due diligence to check there is sufficient security on the underlying assets for them to provide the financing, one of the people involved sai





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Makhachev rocks Volkanovski in Round 1 to retain UFC lightweight crownMakhachev defended his title with a quick win over Australia’s Volkanovski in Abu Dhabi.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 85,8 Read more »

Irish Independent owner joins race for UK’s TelegraphTelegraph titles expected to fetch up to £600m based on earnings

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Washington Post names Will Lewis as new chief executive and publisherFormer Daily Telegraph editor had been in the running to bid for British broadsheet

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Laura Slattery: Who wants to buy the Telegraph? Almost everybodyInfluential UK media group is up for auction with several rival news publishers hoping to claim the prize

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Journalist fired for racist tweet about Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughterBritish journalist Julie Burchill has been fired from the Telegraph following a racist tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

Hollywood actors on strike reject studios' 'last and best offer'There is no end in sight to the four-month Hollywood Strike, as there is still no agreement between the actors’ union and studios. Negotiators for the Scr...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »