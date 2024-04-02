Man charged with murder of Irish woman in New York

A man has been charged with the murder of an Irish woman in New York. 41-year-old Sarah McNally, who was originally from Co Longford, died after being stabbed at the Céilí House pub in Maspeth in Queens on Saturday evening. Police in New York have confirmed that a man was yesterday afternoon arrested in connection with the murder. 36-year-old Marcin Pieciak, with an address in Queens, was subsequently charged with murder intention and criminal possession of a weapon.

No details of when Mr Pieciak will appear in court have been released. Ms McNally suffered a stab wound to the neck and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. A man also suffered stab wounds to the back and neck during the incident and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information at the New York City Police Department said that the investigation remains ongoin

