Irish woman stabbed to death in New York pub

The family of a 41-year-old Longford woman who died after being stabbed while working at an Irish pub in New York last weekend have said they’re “heartbroken” by her death. Sarah McNally was stabbed in the neck at the Céilí House on Grand Avenue in Queens around 6:30pm local time on Saturday. She was rushed to hospital following the incident but was pronounced dead. A man who suffered stab wounds to his neck and back in the incident remains in a critical condition, Irish Star reports.

Last night, mourners were paying tribute to Ms McNally, who had lived in New York for around 10 years, and said the whole of Longford town is “in shock” in the wake of her violent death. “It’s shocking sad,” one local wrote on social media. “ think the whole town is in shock.” Her aunt, Mary McNally, wrote: “Rest in peace my beautiful niece Sarah, we are heartbroken. Love you always.” “Sarah was such a lovely sou

