Irish woman stabbed to death in New York pub

An Irish woman has died after she was stabbed in the neck in a pub in New York on Saturday night. The victim who has been identified as 41-year-old Sarah McNally was working in The Ceili House bar on Grand Avenue in Queens when she was knifed. The horror attack unfolded inside the pub shortly after 6:30 pm on Saturday. The Irish Mirror understands the victim is originally from Longford Town but had been living and working in New York for a number of years.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 60s, dead after collision involving car in Co Kildare The New York Police Department said they responded to a 911 call after receiving reports of an “assault in progress”. When they arrived, cops said Ms. McNally had “stab wounds to the neck” while another man also had “stab wounds to the back and neck”. Both were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition. Ms McNally was pronounced dead by medics shortly after arriving at the hospital. The man remains in a critical conditio

