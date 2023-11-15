Irish Tatler’s Expert Guide to Buying the Perfect Engagement Ring

Preparing to pop the question? It doesn’t have to be mired by style or budget barriers according to Weir & Sons jewellery manager Andrew Dwyer-Joyce. Irish Tatler consulted Weir & Sons to get expert advice on buying the perfect engagement ring. The article discusses considerations such as vintage or modern styles, different types of metals and diamonds, and budgeting. Andrew Dwyer-Joyce provides a step-by-step guide for finding the ideal ring.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.