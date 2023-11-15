Roy Keane stands by his beliefs on Saipan and criticizes Mick McCarthy

Roy Keane insists he has no regrets over Saipan and has admitted he had no respect for Ireland boss Mick McCarthy. Keane's departure from the Ireland squad on the eve of the 2002 World Cup divided the nation and continues to ignite long debates. But in a candid moment on the 'Stick to Football' podcast, the Corkman has said that he still stands by his beliefs after having his commitment to the national team questioned.

The former Ireland captain also suggested that Mick McCarthy's close relationship with the Irish media was a big factor in the rift. Keane said: "Ultimately, I was there to help the team. Regrets? None. I didn't lose a wink of sleep over it. "The hang-ups I had with Ireland had been going on for many years. The frustration for me was our approach to matches, the training gear and obviously it came to a head and the tipping point was the World Cup. I showed my frustration, which I would do. It doesn't mean to say I wouldn't turn up and do the business in a gam

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: Keane almost retired over incident which sparked feud reignited recently Roy Keane told Alex Ferguson that he'd 'had enough' following the incident

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Fans weigh in on Richard Dunne's claim about Ireland's greatest ever playerRichard Dunne claimed Roy Keane was not Ireland 's greatest ever player

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Former Ireland WNT star recalls when Roy Keane blasted the playersAnalysis of the Ireland women's team is more honest these days, says former international and Underdogs star Méabh De Búrca

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Eddie Hearn makes 'terrifying' Katie Taylor admission to Roy KeaneEddie Hearn had high praise for Katie Taylor while speaking to Roy Keane .

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »