Inflation Data and Losses in European Markets

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange floor on Wednesday. The Dow was up in morning trading after news of lower than expected inflation readings encouraged investors. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Data from the UK and the US in recent days indicates that inflation may be cooling, as investor eyes turn to euro zone inflation data due out later this week. Euronext Dublin was out of step with European peers on Wednesday as it recorded an overall loss.

The banks all saw losses on the day, with AIB falling by 0.61 per cent to €4.22, and Permanent TSB down 1.1 per cent to €1.79. Bank of Ireland saw the largest loss, down 3.26 per cent to close at €8.62. On Tuesday, Bank of Ireland struck a deal to pay an average 4 per cent pay increase to most of its 10,500 staff following negotiations with the Financial Services Union.Why does Revolut keep asking me for my PPS number?Paddy Power parent company Flutter Entertainment lost 1.4 per cent, to close at €144.85, while nutrition company Glanbia fell by 2.23 per cent to €15.35. Home builder Glenveagh Properties lost

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin rents show signs of stabilisation, but costs remain highThe near stabilisation in Dublin rents is welcome, but costs remain too high and there is no guarantee that they will start to fall back. The average annual increase of 8% nationwide does not tell the full story, as Dublin rents rose by 4.3% while rents elsewhere in the country increased by 11.5%. Although Dublin rents have only risen by 1.3% since the start of the year, rents in other areas have increased by 9%. While the near stabilisation of rents in Dublin is positive, the average rental costs of €2,200 to €2,600 per month across the four Dublin local authorities are still too high.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THEJOURNAL_İE: Stardust Survivor Recalls Terrifying Moments in Dublin Nightclub FireA survivor of the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin recounts her experience of being trapped in the toilets and fearing for her life before being rescued by firemen. Witnesses at the inquest also share their stories of being trapped and eventually saved during the tragic incident that claimed the lives of 48 young people in 1981.

Source: thejournal_ie | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Dublin GAA Seeks Planning Permission for Training Facility DevelopmentDublin GAA is applying for a 10-year planning permission permit to develop a state-of-the-art training facility on its Spawell site in south Dublin. The proposed development includes three additional floodlit pitches, an all-weather surface sprint training area, and a car park. The existing amenities, including the popular driving range, would be destroyed to make way for the new facility.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Trinity College Dublin Seeks New Name for Library Formerly Named After George BerkeleyTrinity College Dublin is asking the public to suggest a new name for its main library, previously named after George Berkeley, due to his involvement in slave trading and controversial views on slavery. The university is considering renaming the library to reflect its values and principles.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: 12-year-old Dublin schoolboy dies by suicide in 'a moment of madness'A 12-year-old Dublin schoolboy took his own life in “a moment of madness”, an inquest has heard. The boy’s father told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that he did not believe his son’s death was planned or premeditated in any way.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Environmental Health Officer Inspects Dublin Hotel KitchenEnvironmental health officer Claudia Gildea inspects the kitchen of an unnamed hotel in the centre of Dublin. Rats alive and dead, cockroaches roaming free, rotting birds, filthy kitchens and raw sewage are just some of the eye-catchingly revolting words and phrases found in(HSE) and have been a staple of Irish journalism for years, always attracting readers with a keen interest in restaurant horrors.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »