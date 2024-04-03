Investigation into Fatal Hit and Run Involving Off-Duty Garda

The homes of several members of An Garda Siochana have been searched this week and a mobile phone seized in connection to an investigation into a fatal hit and run, we can reveal. An officer’s locker at a garda station in the northwest region was also searched by members of the Garda Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), who are leading the investigation into the horror incident that claimed the life of a popular GAA coach last month.

The GSOC has opened up an investigation due to the alleged involvement of an off-duty garda in the incident. READ MORE - GAA coach killed in hit-and-run just 'seconds' from his home as Garda under investigation Popular GAA coach Niall MacEneaney was struck by a vehicle - a private car that is registered to a serving garda who was off-duty at the time - and was left for dead in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, March 17 on the Rathmullen Road in Droghed

