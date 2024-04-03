Revenue officers seize marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and Rosslare

Revenue officers seized marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and Rosslare in two separate operations. On Tuesday, as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 40,500 litres of marked mineral oil with an estimated retail value of over €66,200 in County Tipperary. The illicit fuel was discovered during the search of a haulage yard and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €34,800. A man in his 30s has been questioned about this seizure.

Separately last week and also as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 24,875 litres of beer with an estimated value of over €99,000 at Rosslare Europort. The illicit beer, of multiple brands, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,400

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tipperary clinch place in semi-final with defeat of AntrimThe draw between Galway and Limerick ensured any type of victory for Tipp would suffice and they did enough at Corrigan Park

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Antrim vs Tipperary : Dublin vs Westmeath: Live Updates and more.Two 3pm Clashes take place

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

It’s not such a long way to Cheltenham for Tipperary man Fergal O’BrienGloucestershire-based trainer has two day three festival hopes in Crambo and Dysart Enos

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Blow for Tipperary as Seamus Kennedy out for season with ACLThe 31-year-old was forced off in the second half of last weekend’s Allianz Hurling league game against Limerick.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Tipperary hoping to wipe the slate clean as they get ready for the championsWith just one win in 11 matches since they last beat Limerick in the league, Tipp look to draw a line in the sand

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

What time and TV channel is Tipperary vs Limerick in the Allianz Hurling LeagueGAA action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »