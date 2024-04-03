Revenue officers seize marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and Rosslare

Revenue officers seized marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and Rosslare in two separate operations. On Tuesday, as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized 40,500 litres of marked mineral oil with an estimated retail value of over €66,200 in County Tipperary. The illicit fuel was discovered during the search of a haulage yard and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €34,800. A man in his 30s has been questioned about this seizure.
Separately last week and also as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 24,875 litres of beer with an estimated value of over €99,000 at Rosslare Europort. The illicit beer, of multiple brands, represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €46,400
