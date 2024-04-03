Humanist Service Held for Mayo Business Couple Who Died in Fire

A humanist service was held in memory of Eileen and Tom Mahon, a Co. Mayo business couple who died in a fire at their home. The couple ran a family business in Swinford and their loss has affected the entire community.
Funeral held for mother, daughters killed in Mayo crashThe funeral is taking place of Úna, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden, the mother and her two daughters who were killed in a collision on the N17 in Co Mayo last week.
Two people die following house fire in Co MayoThere is widespread shock in the Swinford area of Co Mayo after two people died following a house fire overnight.
