Man Dies After Violent Assault in Dublin

A man who was violently assaulted by a group of men in Dublin on Saturday night died in hospital on Wednesday. The man, who was in his 30s, sustained serious injuries during the incident after he and another man were set upon by a group of assailants in Clondalkin at about 10.15pm. The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem examination.
Investigators believe the victims travelled by bus to a house in Grange View Way and were followed by a group of men. When the two men got off the bus they were violently assaulted by the group. One of the men was punched and repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries. Investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the attack
