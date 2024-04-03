Man Dies After Violent Assault in Dublin

A man who was violently assaulted by a group of men in Dublin on Saturday night died in hospital on Wednesday. The man, who was in his 30s, sustained serious injuries during the incident after he and another man were set upon by a group of assailants in Clondalkin at about 10.15pm. The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem examination.

Investigators believe the victims travelled by bus to a house in Grange View Way and were followed by a group of men. When the two men got off the bus they were violently assaulted by the group. One of the men was punched and repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries. Investigators are still trying to establish a motive for the attack

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man dies following assault in Dublin on SaturdayA man in his 30s has died in hospital following an assault in Clondalkin in Dublin at the weekend.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

‘I lived in fear of this man’: Dublin man sent barrister sexual and threatening messagesEoghan Peavoy’s threats to the woman included voicemails saying he had ‘fantasies about killing you and all your children’ and other messages of a sexually abusive nature

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dublin career criminal 'The Little General' dies suddenly after choking on foodIt has been reported that Glen Keegan first caught the attention of the gardai at the age of 10 and was arrested for stealing cars at 13

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Well-known Dublin solicitor Ivor Fitzpatrick dies aged 68Solicitor and property investor was close associate of former taoiseach Charles Haughey

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Gardaí make fresh appeal in Clondalkin attackYoung man in critical condition after being attacked by group in Dublin on Saturday night

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Young man in critical condition after being attacked by group in DublinThe victim and his friend were attacked outside a house in Clondalkin by a group of men who followed them home

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »