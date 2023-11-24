Homeless Figures Expected to Reach Record High

The final publication of homeless figures by the Department of Housing before Christmas will be this afternoon. It is expected that the figures will reach another record high from 12,847 last month, which included 3,829 children. In the last year, child homelessness has risen by 17% and that cohort includes Lorna Byrne's two daughters aged six and two. The 29-year-old mother has been shielding her children from the reality of knowing why they have moved eight times in the last two years.

"I try not to let the girls know that they're homeless. My oldest girl thinks we're on a kind of travel holiday because we've moved around so much. I let her think that we're experiencing Dublin a little bit. I don't want them to know that they're homeless in the sense of mental health and stigma." Every morning Lorna travels with her children from their emergency accommodation in South Dublin to Bray, where her eldest daughter attends school. It takes around 40 minutes to go one way. To save on train fares, Lorna waits in Bray with her two-year old until school ends in the afternoo





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Road safety bill to be ‘accelerated’ amid ‘absolutely shocking’ road death figuresThe Government’s road safety reforms are to be “accelerated” through the Oireachtas as the number of deaths on Irish roads this year is now equal to th...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

New census figures indicate dwindling Catholic influence in IrelandThe latest census figures have revealed the dwindling control of Catholicism in Ireland, with a 10% drop of those identifying with the religion.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

We are used to dismissing GDP figures — but they may be signalling a slowdownPerhaps, as has long been forecast, we are finally seeing growth here return to more normal levels

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Figures show TV licence sales are less than last yearNew figures show the number of people buying TV licences is continuing to be significantly less than a year ago.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

‘Volatile’ corporation tax receipts plummet 45% in October, new figures showThird straight month of decline means total corporation tax take now running lower for the year to date

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times view on the latest euro zone inflation figures: clearly on the declineFalling inflation comes as some relief for households, though in most areas of spending the actual level of prices remains high

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »