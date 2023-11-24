Clean-up begins as violence driven by ‘lunatic, hooligan faction’, Children injured in knife attack

There were violent clashes between large groups of people and gardaí in Dublin on Thursday evening, with vehicles set on fire, shops looted and a “significant” number of arrests, according to gardaí. The violence followed an attack on several people outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire children’s school in Parnell Square by a man armed with a knife. A girl (5) and a woman in her 30s were seriously injured in this attack.
A six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy sustained less serious injuries. The Irish Times understands the woman was an employee of the school or afterschool care facility the children were attending
