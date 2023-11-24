Alison Spittle recalls her worst Christmas present

When I ask Alison Spittle what the worst Christmas present she has ever received is, she answers without hesitation. “My Granny Minnie got me a thong with the word ‘Capricorn’ written across it,” the Irish comedian and writer says, with a stony-faced recollection. “I was like, eight or nine.” She pauses, reliving the memory. “And also, I’m a Gemini, so it was very inappropriate.” The Westmeath native reckons she is an easy person to buy for at Christmas.

“But I get bought quite a lot of bath bombs because I’m a woman,” she says with a sigh. “And I have no access to a bath, so I’ve developed quite an artillery of bath bombs at this point; a whole drawer of them. One day I’ll feck all of them into the bath at the same time, like a bath bomb Oppenheimer. It’d be like the angriest Berocca in the world.





