Hamas Battles Israeli Forces as Deal to Free Hostages Nears

Hamas gunmen battled Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza's largest refugee camp, but despite the fighting US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged enclave was edging closer. About 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist group.

Israeli tanks and troops stormed into Gaza late last month and have since wrested control of large areas of the north and northwest and east around Gaza City, the Israeli military says. But Hamas and local witnesses say militants are waging guerrilla-style war in pockets of the densely urbanised north, including parts of Gaza City and the sprawling Jabalia and Beach refugee camps. Even as fighting raged on the ground, Israel's ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC's This Week that Israel was hopeful a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas"in coming days





🏆 1. rtenews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army ‘encircles’ Gaza City as Biden calls for pause in fightingUS president says halt in hostilities needed to free hostages but stops short of pushing for full ceasefire

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli special forces free hostage as ground offensive meets localised clashesIDF operations deepened within Gaza on Monday, with tanks active on strip’s coastal highway

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces face a ‘moral dilemma from hell’Analysis: Tension mounting between need to destroy Hamas while preserving lives of hostages and Palestinian civilians

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widensIsrael strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a base

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Wix ‘addressing’ internal messages on Israel-Hamas conflictPosts in Israeli software company chat encouraged staff to support Israel’s “narrative” in Hamas conflict

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel encircles Gaza City, Netanyahu saysUS to urge Binyamin Netanyahu for ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »