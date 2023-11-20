Hamas Battles Israeli Forces as Deal to Free Hostages Nears

Hamas gunmen battled Israeli forces trying to push into Gaza's largest refugee camp, but despite the fighting US and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged enclave was edging closer. About 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on 7 October, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist group.
Israeli tanks and troops stormed into Gaza late last month and have since wrested control of large areas of the north and northwest and east around Gaza City, the Israeli military says. But Hamas and local witnesses say militants are waging guerrilla-style war in pockets of the densely urbanised north, including parts of Gaza City and the sprawling Jabalia and Beach refugee camps. Even as fighting raged on the ground, Israel's ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said in an interview on ABC's This Week that Israel was hopeful a significant number of hostages could be released by Hamas"in coming days
