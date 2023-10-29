Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces face a ‘moral dilemma from hell’

. As the camera zooms in closer, steel tubes come into view. Then there is a sudden flash and the building explodes.. In this case, according to the IDF, the air strike destroyed a Hamas missile launch site hidden near a kindergarten and mosque.

Since Friday the IDF has deployed bombs powerful enough to send fireballs arcing into the sky, knocked out communications networks across the enclave, and ordered tanks and other forces into Gaza.

That has raised concerns about the campaign’s strategic effectiveness as the mounting civilian death toll has enraged Middle Eastern audiences and threatened to undercut popular support among Israel’s allies. headtopics.com

Even by Thursday, the 20th day of the campaign, Israeli forces had already fired more than 8,000 munitions into Gaza, according to the IDF. That is more than the 5,000 munitions that coalition forces fired at Isis fighters in Iraq during the most intense period of the battle for Mosul in March 2017, according to Airwars, a UK-based group that monitors civilian harm.

The IDF insists it seeks to abide by international law and to minimise casualties by using precision attacks on pre-selected targets identified by Israeli intelligence. It also accuses Hamas of breaking international law by using civilians to shield its estimated 30,000 fighters and of storing armaments in a 400km network of tunnels, many of which run under and exit into civilian sites such as hospitals and schools. headtopics.com

“The goal should be to eliminate Hamas’s military capabilities, especially missile capability,” said Meir. “That’s the biggest threat to Israeli security. It is like a gun constantly pointed to our heads.”

Ryan added that “by generating a lot of activity” the Israelis will hope it prompts Hamas fighters to come out of the tunnels and fight, “so they can be detected and destroyed”.

