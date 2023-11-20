Gino Kenny supports the passing of the Cannabis Regulation Bill

Gino Kenny says it is “important” that the People Before Profit Cannabis Regulation Bill is passed if the government is “serious” about reflecting the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use.
The Dublin TD has been a vocal supporter of the regulation and legislation of cannabis, having previously introduced a bill for the medicinal use of cannabis and most recently introduced a bill that would enable a person who is at least 18 years of age to have possession for the person’s personal use. Gino brought the bill forward in November 2022, the bill is currently before Dáil Éireann in the second stage and must now be debated in the Dáil. Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the People Before Profit Dublin Mid-West TD explained that the party will be using their private members' time in January to hold a two-hour debate and then a vote on the bill. READ MORE: Ireland's first medical cannabis clinic Medicann opens doors Gino said: “We are going to use our private members' time because obviously, the Citizens’ Assembly have recommended decriminalisation for personal drug us
