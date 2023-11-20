Gino Kenny supports the passing of the Cannabis Regulation Bill

Gino Kenny says it is “important” that the People Before Profit Cannabis Regulation Bill is passed if the government is “serious” about reflecting the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use.

The Dublin TD has been a vocal supporter of the regulation and legislation of cannabis, having previously introduced a bill for the medicinal use of cannabis and most recently introduced a bill that would enable a person who is at least 18 years of age to have possession for the person’s personal use. Gino brought the bill forward in November 2022, the bill is currently before Dáil Éireann in the second stage and must now be debated in the Dáil. Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the People Before Profit Dublin Mid-West TD explained that the party will be using their private members' time in January to hold a two-hour debate and then a vote on the bill. READ MORE: Ireland's first medical cannabis clinic Medicann opens doors Gino said: “We are going to use our private members' time because obviously, the Citizens’ Assembly have recommended decriminalisation for personal drug us





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gino D'Acampo in horror crash with 'blood everywhere' as he films new ITV showCelebrity chef Gino D'Acampo has slammed ITV after a stunt for a new travel show was halted over a bloody disaster during filming in Austria

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Rob Kenny and Aoife Walsh discuss highs and lows of the Irish Influencer industryThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

Stephen Kenny birthday comments slammed as 'embarrassing' trolls take aimThe Republic of Ireland manager turned 52 on Monday, with the FAI wishing him a happy birthday in a post on social media

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Obafemi's return from injury is a boost for Stephen Kenny and Vincent KompanyIreland striker Michael Obafemi made his first Burnley appearance in Tuesday's Under-21 derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

PIC: So Enda Kenny Was Hanging Out With Hulk Hogan Last Night…The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

Kevin Kilbane: Ireland lack ruthlessness and it will cost Stephen Kenny his jobThe charade needs to end. This is not the worst Irish squad I’ve seen in my lifetime

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »