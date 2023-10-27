Rob Kenny and Aoife Walsh discuss highs and lows of the Irish Influencer industry

Some, in fact, most Irish teens between the ages of 11 and 16 dream of being one, rating it the most sought-after career alongside a YouTuber while, others, many others seem to see influencers in a very different light.

As an influencer or content creator as they’re beginning to become known as, Rob Kenny and Aoife Walsh work tirelessly to bring their audiences fresh and new content. From travel to fashion and lifestyle, they’re growing and learning on your screen and in your ears as they too navigate this new realm of marketing.

Rob added by saying that it’s kind of “surreal” when you take a step back and realise how many people are watching you and what you do. But the number one high of the job for Rob is the kind of “obscene but amazing situations” he ends up in.“You can end up in these really amazing experiences that I don’t think you’d ever plan in normal life,” explained the Dublin native. headtopics.com

However, these experiences and opportunities to travel do come with a lot of hard work behind the scenes that people often don’t think about and of course, with such a focused lens on their careers, there are “haters” too and they’re not afraid to discuss the other side to the industry.“I kind of did around the whole Bloggers Unveiled time which we won’t go back to, it’s long in the past.

“Well, I always think that if someone has sent a nasty comment like that well, there’s obviously something going on in their own life that is you know, creating that anger within themselves so, I try not to take it personally.”Lastly, both Aoife and Rob agreed that the pressure to come online can often be really hard, as well as comparing themselves to others in their field but, like any job, they believe that the key to success is finding a balance and time to switch off. headtopics.com

