Lorraine Harney's Weight Loss Journey: From Wedding Preparation to a Transformed Life

Lorraine Harney began losing weight in preparation for her wedding, but she quickly realised that it transformed her health and her life. The Kerry native had been gradually gaining weight over a number of years, but when she became engaged she wanted to look her best for her big day. Now over five stone down, she realises how limited her life was before and how weight loss isn’t just about looking better, but about feeling better too.

Read more:Westmeath woman Sharleen McCaffrey-Doyle lost a stone and a half while eating the food she loves “I got engaged in 2019,” Lorraine told RSVP Magazine. “We had our engagement party and celebrations, and when I was looking at photos afterwards I really wasn’t happy with my appearance. “I had gained a bit of weight during my relationship - relationship weight as they call it, from going out together and eating out and dates and that sort of thing. “At the start of 2020 I decided to make a chang





RSVPMagazine » / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Add These Fruit And Vegetables To Your Shopping Basket For The Most Weight LossThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

Warning as fake version of 'weight loss drug' Ozempic found in EuropeThere have been no examples of the counterfeit pens in Ireland so far

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Ask a Doctor: Your Weight Loss Concerns CoveredThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

OT leader SMASHES records with one stone weight-loss in first weekThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

It Started With A Dress: A Not So Welcome Weight LossThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

The 5:2 weight loss method might not be as effective as we thoughtThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »