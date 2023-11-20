Lorraine Harney's Weight Loss Journey: From Wedding Preparation to a Transformed Life

Lorraine Harney began losing weight in preparation for her wedding, but she quickly realised that it transformed her health and her life. The Kerry native had been gradually gaining weight over a number of years, but when she became engaged she wanted to look her best for her big day. Now over five stone down, she realises how limited her life was before and how weight loss isn’t just about looking better, but about feeling better too.
Read more:Westmeath woman Sharleen McCaffrey-Doyle lost a stone and a half while eating the food she loves “I got engaged in 2019,” Lorraine told RSVP Magazine. “We had our engagement party and celebrations, and when I was looking at photos afterwards I really wasn’t happy with my appearance. “I had gained a bit of weight during my relationship - relationship weight as they call it, from going out together and eating out and dates and that sort of thing. “At the start of 2020 I decided to make a chang
