Gardaí Appeal for Assistance in Locating Missing Dublin Teen

Gardaí have appealed for assistance in locating a missing Dublin teen last seen on Friday who is known to frequent the city centre .

Michaela is approximately 5’3” tall with a slim build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes. Gardaí have said that she is known to frequent the city centre, Blanchardstown, and Navan areas.

Gardaí Dublin Teen Missing Assistance City Centre Whitehall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin-based garda to face court charge after Garda anti-corruption unit inquiryInvestigation has been ongoing since 2021 into allegations made against several gardaí in same unit in Dublin region

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Beware of April Fools’ in Roadside Assistance: Why AA Breakdown Assistance Stands OutDon't get fooled by unreliable roadside assistance this April. Discover why AA Breakdown Assistance is the trusted choice for 24/7 help when you need it.

Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Appeal for Assistance in Tracing Missing Offaly ManGardaí have appealed for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an Offaly man missing for almost one week who may have travelled to Dublin.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Dublin riots six months on: ‘There’s still no Garda presence on the streets’There is still ‘no Garda presence’ in Dublin’s city centre six months after rioting broke out on the streets, a leading journalist has claimed.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Plane approaching Dublin Airport calls for Garda help over alleged incidentGardai were called to an alleged incident onboard a flight to Dublin Airport on Bank Holiday Monday.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Garda sergeant accused of false imprisonment of woman, perverting course of justice and burglary in DublinInvestigation has been ongoing since 2021 into allegations made against several gardaí in same unit

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »