Appeal for Assistance in Tracing Missing Offaly Man

Gardaí have appealed for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an Offaly man missing for almost one week who may have travelled to Dublin. Volodymyr Bykadorov went missing in Kilcormac, County Offaly on Tuesday, March 26 and when last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a black backpack. The 38-year-old is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches in height with a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes. gardaí believe Volodymyr may have travelled to Dublin.

READ MORE: Cyclist, 60s, dead after collision involving car in Co Kildare Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information on Volodymyr’s whereabouts to contact authorities. A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Volodymyr Bykadorov who went missing in Kilcormac, County Offaly on Tuesday, 26 March

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gardai appeal for help tracing missing Monaghan teenChloe Lawrence, 15, was last seen in the Tonycoogan area of County Monaghan on Monday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Gardai appeal for help tracing whereabouts of missing Donegal teenagerPatrick Potter, 16, was last seen in Letterkenny, Donegal, on Thursday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Appeal for help in tracing missing teenager in County KildareGardaí have appealed for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager last seen over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Nathan Hunt, aged 13, has been missing from his home in Newbridge, County Kildare since Saturday, March 30.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Live Waterford v Kilkenny, Offaly v Clare and Wexford v Cork score updatesGAA action from Division One of the Allianz Hurling League

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Clare remain in promotion hunt while Leitrim upset LaoisSligo and Offaly finish all square while Longford overcome Carlow

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Kilkenny, Clare, Cork and Galway name sides for weekend hurling league tiesDublin and Offaly have also made team announcements.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »