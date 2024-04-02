Appeal for Assistance in Tracing Missing Offaly Man

Gardaí have appealed for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of an Offaly man missing for almost one week who may have travelled to Dublin. Volodymyr Bykadorov went missing in Kilcormac, County Offaly on Tuesday, March 26 and when last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a black backpack. The 38-year-old is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches in height with a medium build. He is bald and has blue eyes. gardaí believe Volodymyr may have travelled to Dublin.
READ MORE: Cyclist, 60s, dead after collision involving car in Co Kildare Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information on Volodymyr’s whereabouts to contact authorities. A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Volodymyr Bykadorov who went missing in Kilcormac, County Offaly on Tuesday, 26 March
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »