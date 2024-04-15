Murderer Proclaims Innocence Behind Bars

The evil monster who murdered beautiful Irish teacher Ashling Murphy has been proclaiming his innocence behind bars.

READ MORE - Former garda investigating Ciara Breen’s disappearance admits he 'apologises to her for not finding her'A prison source said: "Puska is adamant that he didn't do it - and is telling everyone who is willing to listen."He believes he has been set up and that the Gardai got the wrong man. He has not for one second admitted to the crime. He is the most arrogant person you could ever meet with a huge sense of entitlement.

He also initially confessed to the murder two days after the killing when he was questioned by two detectives at St James Hospital. Puska told them: "I did it, I murdered. I am the murderer." Asked on what grounds was the appeal based Mr Langsch said: "I can not comment. I have no instructions from my client to do so."

Murder Innocence Prison Appeal Wrongful Arrest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jozef Puska still denies murdering Ashling Murphy as appeal set for this yearThe father of five is no longer in protective custody and is sharing a cell with another prisoner because of overcrowding in the prison system

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor proclaims 'All systems go' for UFC return this SummerMcGregor claims that he will return to the UFC this Summer, with Michael Chandler the most likely opponent.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Children 'robbed of their innocence' after man's sex actBehind the façade, Mark Dolan was a sexual deviant, a flasher, who got his kicks from exposing himself to young children, writes Paul Reynolds.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Convicted double murderer executed in MissouriA Missouri man convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband was executed in Missouri, despite widespread calls for his life to be spared.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Isis calls for Ramadan massacre of Christians and Jews by lone wolvesIslamic State spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari has called on 'lone wolves' to massacre Christians and Jews in the West and Israel as he proclaims that Ramadan marks the month of jihad

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Italian man recounts 2 year hell in Irish prison before cleared of sex crimesMr Osmari spent two years on remand in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise while he was awaiting trial on rape and sexual assault charges – and was locked up with prisoners like murderer Graham Dwyer and rapist Michael Murray

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »