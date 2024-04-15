Murderer Proclaims Innocence Behind Bars

The evil monster who murdered beautiful Irish teacher Ashling Murphy has been proclaiming his innocence behind bars.
READ MORE - Former garda investigating Ciara Breen’s disappearance admits he 'apologises to her for not finding her'A prison source said: "Puska is adamant that he didn't do it - and is telling everyone who is willing to listen."He believes he has been set up and that the Gardai got the wrong man. He has not for one second admitted to the crime. He is the most arrogant person you could ever meet with a huge sense of entitlement.
He also initially confessed to the murder two days after the killing when he was questioned by two detectives at St James Hospital. Puska told them: "I did it, I murdered. I am the murderer." Asked on what grounds was the appeal based Mr Langsch said: "I can not comment. I have no instructions from my client to do so."
Children 'robbed of their innocence' after man's sex actBehind the façade, Mark Dolan was a sexual deviant, a flasher, who got his kicks from exposing himself to young children, writes Paul Reynolds.
Convicted double murderer executed in MissouriA Missouri man convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband was executed in Missouri, despite widespread calls for his life to be spared.
