Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, who played a prominent role in her husband Jimmy Carter's administration and was a tireless activist for mental health, has passed away at the age of 96. Despite her battle with dementia, she continued to live happily with her husband in Georgia. The Carters were the longest-married presidential couple and made significant contributions through the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.





