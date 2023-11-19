Ireland's defeat by the Netherlands

You’d have hoped for some bit of old fight, perhaps even for some masterful brush strokes in the land of Rembrandt and Van Gogh. But not a bit of it.Before the match, there were some rays of positivity in the belief that Ireland had nothing to lose and all the pressure was on the Dutch. And Didi Hamann even seemed touched by the piece with Liam Scales and his journey to international football. “Inspirational,” Hamann called it.
Richie Sadlier responded to Joanne Cantwell’s yearning for some hope that Ireland could finally finish off the campaign with something other than just the points garnered against the footballing powerhouse of Gibraltar who – at the same time – were being out-mastered by France in a 14-0 trouncing.Athlone Town secure historic first FAI Cup final win after penalty shoot-out“What are we hoping to see tonight? It kind of feels like we’re in repeat mod
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »