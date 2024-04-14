Finance Minister McGrath rules out increasing higher rate of tax to €50,000

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said that he will not be able to increase the higher rate of tax to €50,000 in the next budget.

“I think was looking beyond the lifetime of this government and I think it was perhaps a preview of a manifest and a party pledge in terms of income tax,” Mr McGrath said. “I want to make sure that people at all income levels benefit from the tax package, including people on modest incomes. I think they deserve a break as well.”

