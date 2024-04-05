Finance Minister rules out mini budget as Simon Harris becomes Taoiseach

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has ruled out the prospect of a mini budget when Simon Harris takes over as Taoiseach . It follows calls from some in the independent ranks to announce new financial measures when Mr Harris takes over the Taoiseach ’s office from Mr Varadkar next Tuesday. However, the idea was ruled out by Minister McGrath today as he argued that many of the measures announced as part of last October’s budget have yet to be fully rolled out.
“We’re still in the process of implementing Budget 2024,” the Finance Minister said. READ MORE: Sinn Fein disputes report suggesting united Ireland could cost €20bn for 20 years “If you think about a number of the measures that will ease the burden on households, for example, whether it be the expansion of school books, the reduction of childcare fees, those are measures that have yet to kick in. “We have the grants that are going to be paid to about 140,000 businesses over the next number of week
