Chevron fossil fuel boss: ‘We are not selling a product that is evil’

Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth argues the company is 'selling a product that has changed the quality of life on this planet. For the better.' Photograph: Jeenah Moon/BloombergTo Chevron’s critics, who range from Just Stop Oil protesters to the governor of its home state and the president of the United States, the $300 billion (€282.

Chevron’s culture was “grounded in integrity and a deep belief in doing the right thing”, Wirth said, with steady conviction. “We are not selling a product that is evil. We’re selling a product that’s good.”Wirth has chosen to run one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers at a time when scientific consensus is pointing more clearly than ever to the role fossil fuels play in heating that world. That makes running an energy company in 2023 a singular leadership challenge.

The rest of his tenure looks set to feature a reshaping of Chevron’s industry, as highlighted by rival ExxonMobil’s recent $60 billion bid for Pioneer Natural Resources, which preceded Chevron’s Hess deal by less than two weeks, and continued disputes over its environmental responsibilities. headtopics.com

The people that really do the hard work are the ones that I try to spend time with because I learned how important it was to show your respect for themWhat that means, in practice, is that Chevron will spend just $2 billion of its $14 billion capital spending budget on lower-carbon investments this year, because such bets offer lower returns.

Wirth was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where his father worked in the National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development centre, before moving the family to Golden, Colorado, to become an executive at Coors. In one summer job at the brewer, Wirth found himself making ashtrays, and realised what loyalty his father inspired by talking to people on the production line. headtopics.com

