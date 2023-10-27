Swaad, Crumlin, Dublin review: authentic northern Indian food with an impressive selection of vegetarian dishes

The dal makhani is delicious, a creamy dal of whole black lentils and red kidney beans spiced with ginger, cumin, fenugreek and garam masala. Photograph: iStockSaurav Jindal took over Swaad takeaway in Crumlin in June 2023, serving authentic northern Indian food with a few additional dishes from the south. It is a broad menu that includes set meal deals for one person at €19.95 and for two at €37.95.

‘How are you meant to enjoy sex and a relationship?’ The reality of living with your parents in your 30sSaoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, together at last! They’ve collided, anyhow The biryani is a generous portion with rice that has been spiced with clove, cinnamon, star anise and cardamom, sitting on top of the lamb pieces. The raita is very good with it. The naan bread is soft with plenty of flavour.Our food arrives in a plastic bag (not ideal) with a brown paper bag inside. The veggie platter comes in a compostable cardboard container. The rice comes in aluminium containers which can be reused.

