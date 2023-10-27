Microsoft backs AI skills training programme

James O’Connor, Microsoft Ireland site leader and vice-president of Microsoft Global Operations Service Centre, said AI had the potential to empower workers and people across the country.

The introductory course is aimed at those with little to no knowledge of AI. Open to everyone over the age of 18 in Ireland, it will be delivered through a series of live sessions. A professional certificate can also be earned on completion of an exam at the end of the course.

Skills for Jobs, which is delivered in partnership with Fastrack into Information Technology and offers access to eight professional certificates, now includes a dedicated AI course that will help people improve their AI fluency, with a professional certificate in generative AI.

“We want to scale it up so as we learn through the initial rounds of this, we will continue to evolve it. This is about giving people that introduction,” he said. “Generative AI is, we believe, very similar to the big eras of technology that we’ve gone through, whether it’s personal PC, cloud or the internet. We can’t just wait for Government to be able to address the skill gaps in society, we believe industry has to step in here.

The expansion of Dream Space comes as part of the €3 million investment announced by Microsoft last year that will see the innovation and education hub try to reach 1 million students and teachers across the country. The new content will include how AI can be applied to every day life, and challenges it faces such as ethical and responsible AI. Dream Space is also creating a new series of Dream Space TV lessons on AI literacy, with certificates issued to students who complete the lesson series.

